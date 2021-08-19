Monavale Market Cap Hits $4.48 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $523.76 or 0.01124228 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $19,480.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.00375297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,573 coins and its circulating supply is 8,554 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars.

