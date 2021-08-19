Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $29,001.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.14 or 0.00560096 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

