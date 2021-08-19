MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,595.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $2,595.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00080851 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,505,426 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

