MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2,265.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00077454 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,453,910 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

