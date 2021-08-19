MONK (MONK) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, MONK has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $3,351.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008788 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

