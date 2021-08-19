Monolith Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $1,460.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00056928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00861626 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

