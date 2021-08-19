Monolith Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $259.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00847938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

