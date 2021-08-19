Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading 6.3% Higher

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68. 169,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 111,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

