Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $373.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.