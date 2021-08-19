MoonRadar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,119.00 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, MoonRadar has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonRadar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. MoonRadar has a market cap of $388,029.82 and approximately $25,119.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00141226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00149887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.06 or 1.00210383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.00906683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00704182 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonRadar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

