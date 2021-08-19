More Coin (MORE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $264.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $126,329.80 and approximately $264.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.69 or 0.00874965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00106281 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

