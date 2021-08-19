Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $372.80

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 372.80 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 401.50 ($5.25). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 144,391 shares traded.

MGAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 372.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.