Morgan Stanley Boosts Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.81. 2,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 172.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after buying an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

