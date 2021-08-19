Morgan Stanley Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $16.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 166.46 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.