Morgan Stanley Buys 145,751 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after buying an additional 710,573 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,366,171 shares during the period. Wealth CMT lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 444,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter.

CWI opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

