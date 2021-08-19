Morgan Stanley Buys 162,513 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.74% of Hess Midstream worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NYSE HESM opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $599.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

