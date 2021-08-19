Morgan Stanley Buys 8,574 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Neogen worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,460,000 after acquiring an additional 132,905 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.