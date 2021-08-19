Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 337.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Cassava Sciences worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $106.17 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -286.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

