Morgan Stanley Has $10.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.