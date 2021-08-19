Morgan Stanley Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Heron Therapeutics worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

