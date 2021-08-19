Morgan Stanley Has $9.66 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Vicor worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $35,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $678,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,069 shares of company stock worth $21,723,980. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $118.88 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

