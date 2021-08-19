Morgan Stanley Has $9.99 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:CLH opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

