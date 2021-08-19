Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of MaxLinear worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,966 shares of company stock valued at $11,912,046. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MXL stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

