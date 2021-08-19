Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 117.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,120,284 shares of company stock valued at $80,058,603 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

