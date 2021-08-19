Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.99% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.07 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $28.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22.

