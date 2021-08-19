Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,138 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,145 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,584. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.