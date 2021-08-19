Morgan Stanley Purchases 536,151 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 785.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Gates Industrial worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

