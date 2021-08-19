Morgan Stanley Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $34.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.27. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,369,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,375,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.