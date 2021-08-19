Morgan Stanley Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $318.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $265.06. 4,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

