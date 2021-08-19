Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Northwest Natural worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NWN stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

