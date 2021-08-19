Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Dorman Products worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $196,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.50 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

