Morgan Stanley Sells 13,661 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of CMC Materials worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $121.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.45 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.