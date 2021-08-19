Morgan Stanley Sells 17,016 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Axos Financial worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,739,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,061,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after purchasing an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,721,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of AX opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

