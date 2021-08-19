Morgan Stanley Sells 30,729 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Kontoor Brands worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $57.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

