Morgan Stanley Sells 674,998 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 674,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Range Resources worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

