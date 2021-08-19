Morgan Stanley Sells 97,225 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of CVB Financial worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.