Morgan Stanley Sells 99,107 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Arconic worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arconic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

ARNC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

