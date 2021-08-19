Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.59% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 75,981 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

