Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Morphic worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,321 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,493. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

