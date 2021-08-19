Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.
NYSE:MSI opened at $233.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $235.66.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.