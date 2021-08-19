Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

NYSE:MSI opened at $233.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $235.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

