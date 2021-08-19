Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Trading Up 1.6%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR) was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25). Approximately 17,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 60,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOTR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Libertas Partners increased their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £293.12 million and a PE ratio of 38.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.50.

In related news, insider Chris Morgan purchased 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £39,797.20 ($51,995.30).

Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

