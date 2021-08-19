MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.99 and last traded at $82.99. 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.16.

