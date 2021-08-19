Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €306.00 ($360.00) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

