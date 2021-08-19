MyWish Hits 24-Hour Volume of $236.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. MyWish has a market cap of $1.91 million and $236.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00846091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103346 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.