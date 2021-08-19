Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.