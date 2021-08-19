Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $9.50 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $25.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%.

NBRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

