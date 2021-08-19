Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $40,784.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00144761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00150727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,325.72 or 0.99815491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00907257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.89 or 0.06692281 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

