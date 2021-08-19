Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $436.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

