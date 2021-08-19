NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Hits $1.11

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $4.61 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 69.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

