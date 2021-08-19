NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $865.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

