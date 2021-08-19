Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0087 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $221,881.77 and $8,485.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,602,415 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

